WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast: Scattered showers and storms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, and then again early this afternoon. Any storms that do enter the viewing area will have the potential to bring gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures warm to the low 80s, while contending with cloud cover and a few rounds of storm activity today.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures fall to near 70.

Showers and thunderstorms are again possible for tomorrow, but the chance is slightly lower than today. Some storms are possible in the morning hours and then again in the evening hours for Sunday. Between storm chances, expect partly cloudy skies with highs warming into the upper 80s. It will also be quite humid.

Hot and humid weather with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into mid-week, and then more comfortable air is on the way for the end of the work week.

Today: A few rounds of scattered showers and storms. Humid.

High: 82°

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 69°

Winds: SW 5-10 mph



Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the morning and evening.

High: 89°

Winds: SW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph

Sunday Night: Iso. shower chance early, then partly cloudy.

Low: 70°

Winds: SW 10-15 mph