After 110 days on a temporary set, WANE 15 debuted its new studio on Monday. The new set features a modern design, with multiple areas for storytelling including an 18-monitor story wall, and an advanced weather center.

The new WANE 15 anchor desk is shown.

The new 18-monitor story wall.

The new robotic cameras are shown next to the story wall.





The WANE 15 weather center is shown.

New set is 6 decades in the making

Tune into any WANE 15 newscast to see the new set in action!