WANE 15 checks off item on Fort Wayne man’s bucket list for dying dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 helped one Fort Wayne man make the most of his last full day with his best friend on Friday.

At the beginning of this week, Joe Jakacky decided he would put down his 12-year-old German Shepard named Nikki on Saturday.

“She’s had hip issues for the past four, five, six months and it’s tough to call when is the right time,” Jakacky said. “She has kind of in her own form of puppy communication said ‘hey Dad, it’s my time.'”

Instead of spending Nikki’s final day upset, Jakacky decided to create her a bucket list. He put dog treats on top of index cards with ideas of things to do around his house, and the first five treats Nikki ate determined the list.

“I tried to make it a memorable last, last full day for her,” Jakacky said. “I’ve read about people doing bucket list things for their dogs so it was a new thing and I said, ‘let’s do it.'”

Some items on Nikki’s list included riding around Fort Wayne’s parks, eating hamburgers, meeting firefighters and listening to music with 98.9’s Heather Rooney.

One of the last things to check off was meeting WANE 15’s Nicholas Ferreri.

“As long as he’s been here we’ve watched the evening news so we know when she’s good like her walks and everything,” Jakacky said. “We love when Nicholas says snow is coming!”

Nikki got to meet Nicholas in the studio where he forecasts that snow and played Frisbee with him in the WANE 15 parking lot.

Jakacky said the final item on Nikki’s bucket list is riding around in the back of a police car. She is scheduled to be put down tomorrow afternoon.

“I wish I had the money to clone her so I could have a little puppy version of her all over again,” Jakacky said. “She means the world.”