Wallet makes journey home after disappearing in Florida

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A wallet is back home and the family reimbursed for lost cash… after going missing across the country.

“It was my first trip to Disney World,” Torin Bastaich explained.

The teen went to Disney world as part of the annual Woodlan High School band trip. He rode several roller coasters that day, including the Rock n Roller coaster, the ride featuring Aerosmith.

Later, he realized he didn’t have his wallet anymore.

“At that moment I just had a huge panic attack,” Bastaich said. “Like ‘oh, God, I lost my wallet. Oh, no.”

He doubled back to the ride, but couldn’t get in. He filled out a missing item form and, after some self debating, he fired off a text to his mom.



“Of course I freaked out and I said ‘give me a reason not to freak out,’ Nicole Metzger said.

Disney eventually got back to Bastaich. They found it and it was heading home.

“It was like such a relief to know that they found it and they were going to send it home,” Metzger explained.

When she opened the wallet, she realized much of his money was gone. She realized it couldn’t have all been spent on water, as her son told her… the hundred dollars must have been lost or taken. Disney responded by sending a $100 check.

“I thought it was a real responsible thing for them to do. That makes us really happy.” Metzger added.

When asked about the lesson learned, Bastaich had a message for others.

“Make sure all of your stuff is in the pocket they have you put it in and not your bag. The bag will most likely fall out too.”