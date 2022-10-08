FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is currently underway at Parkview Field to raise awareness and funds for research on the neurological disorder.

Before the walk, a ceremony began at 10:00 a.m. where participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with flowers that indicate how the person has been affected by the disease based on the color.

Blue flowers show the participant currently has Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, yellow flowers signify Alzheimer’s caregivers and purple flowers indicate the person has lost someone to the disease. Lastly, orange flowers show support for the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without the disease.

“Our ultimate goal is to end the disease, and the way we do that is through research,” said Abby Geha, manager of Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Fort Wayne.

All funds raised through the event will support research efforts by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Last year’s event raised $231,574.