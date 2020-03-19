Waiter on the Way offering free deliveries in Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District and Waiter on the Way have teamed up to offer free deliveries to downtown patrons.

Over the next 30 days, people who order from within the 99 blocks of the Downtown Improvement District can use the code “DTFW” during online checkout, or mention it during a phone order to have the delivery fee waved.

“I am very excited to partner with the Downtown Improvement District to be able to extend free delivery to all of our customers from all of our Downtown restaurants,” said Waiter on the Way’s Derek Berkes. “In this time of uncertainty, we have a responsibility to do as much as we can to help one another in any way possible. When we encounter uncertain times, we need to do as much as we can to support the community. This, to me, is just the community taking care of the community. As a team, we are working tirelessly to get food delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

In an effort to better support restaurant staff during dine-in restrictions, Waiter on the Way has also added a function to the checkout system that allows customers to tip both the restaurant staff and delivery driver.

Some local restaurants that were not previously on the Waiter on the Way list have been added in response to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Tolon is one of those restaurants.

“During this time of restricted dining options in Fort Wayne, Tolon has chosen to partner with Waiter on the Way because they believe in our City and those who make our City the place it is,” said Tolon’s Nicky and Matthew Nolot. “It’s important to us to support other local businesses because we are family.”

The Downtown Improvement District hopes these collaborations will encourage more patronage of downtown dining establishments, and help everyone come out stronger on the other side of this difficult situation.