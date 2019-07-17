Wabash police department investigating death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday around 11 p.m. Wabash City Police were called to the 200 Block of East Main Street for the sound of a loud bang.

Wabash City Police arrived on scene and reported that a man was located lying near the street. Wabash City Police report the man was already deceased.

Wabash City Police are actively investigating the scene, interviewing witnesses and neighbors. The identification of the deceased man or cause of death is not being released at this time.

Wabash City Police Detectives and Indiana State Police Crime Scene Technician are on scene. Further information will be released as the investigation develops.