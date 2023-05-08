(WANE) – A 19-year-old from Wabash has made it to the top five on American Idol.

Zachariah Smith, a 2021 graduate of Wabash High School, is advancing in the singing competition after performing a rendition of “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette, and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” in a duet with fellow contestant Haven Madison.

Morissette and Sheeran were guest judges on the show while Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were across the pond performing in a celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

The five remaining singers are competing in an upcoming Disney-themed episode. If Smith advances to the top three, he’ll be performing in Wabash for an episode that brings the finalists to their hometowns.