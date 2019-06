A Wabash man died in a Saturday, June 8th crash. Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. near 1227 Mill Street in Wabash.

Police say 28-year-old Daniel Morgan was driving a Jeep Patriot eastbound on Mill Street. Morgan crossed the center line for an unknown reason. He traveled over to the westbound lane, and crashed into a guardrail on the north side of the road.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP is still investigating the crash.