FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether or not they want to consolidate two high schools in the area.

Dozens came to a meeting Wednesday night to learn what it would mean for their taxes.

This was the first informational meeting about the referendum, and there will be 2 others in the coming weeks.

If this project is approved, it would increase the tax rate from 83 cents to $1.34. The district would build a new high school and repurpose the current junior/senior high schools.

The new high school would combine students currently in grades 9-12 at Northfield and Southwood.

The current Northfield and Southwood Junior/Senior High school buildings would transition into buildings for pre-school through 8th grade.

This has been an issue that has been talked about for years, and some are for it, while others don’t think it’s the right move right now.

“We went into this with an open mind. We weren’t a hard yes or a hard no, maybe even leaning more towards no. But, we attended a meeting and the school board has done a phenomenal job of researching and giving just giving very open information and they’ve proven that they’re trustable,” said Maria Marshall.

“It’s nice to look at building a new school and everything, but I think right now with where inflation is and the cost of goods and the way people are struggling right now having that type of a tax increase is something I wouldn’t want to put on the people right now. I think there are other options to explore and be looked into,” said Michael Nigney.

The referendum will be voted on Nov. 8.