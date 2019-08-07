Wabash City Schools, other districts head back to school

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – It may be hard to believe, but summer break is over for several school districts in the area as they start a new school year Wednesday.

Wabash City Schools is one of those districts.

The school system is made up of one early childhood learning center, one elementary school, a middle school, a high school, and a career center.

Wabash City Schools is set in the heart of Wabash, which has a population around 10,500 people. The district serves about 1,500 students

It has a long history in the the county with the first high school opening in 1869. Since then, the district has grown significantly and changed its focus.

Wabash City Schools has now adopted a college and career focused mission throughout the K-12 spectrum. That includes STEM opportunities through a Project Lead the Way curriculum at the elementary and middle schools, and college course offerings at the high school.

In 2017, the school district also became one of a handful in northern Indiana to offer a Spanish Dual Language Immersion program. Students in the program have the opportunity to learn half the day in English and half of the day in Spanish. The district says it aims to prepare students to be competitive in the global community when they graduate.

The school system is a 1:1 computing school, meaning each student is equipped with a computer or tablet.

Wabash City Schools’ motto is “The Apache Way: The Right Way, Every Day.” According to its website, the district believes in applying that motto in all of its classrooms, finances, and community partnerships.

To learn more about Wabash City Schools, CLICK HERE.