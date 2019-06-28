Volunteers still needed for annual Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Weeks before the annual Three Rivers Festival is set to begin, officials are still searching for volunteers to help out with the festivities. Jack Hammer, TRF Executive Director said they’re in need of 100 volunteers to fill less than 300 shifts.

“I think over the years, the spirit of volunteerism has kind of died a little bit,” Hammer said. “We should help build that spirit of volunteerism in Fort Wayne so we can always put our best foot forward when we’re inviting people to come to our city to enjoy our festivals and enjoy our downtown.”

At the start of June, TRF needed 600 volunteers to cover 1,325 shifts. The shifts are two to three hours each.

Hammer said if the positions aren’t filled, they will have to work harder and longer but no events will be canceled or cut back. Some of their most pressing positions are helping hands with the TRF parade, the main festival plaza at Headwaters park, boat excursions, the bed races and Children’s Fest. They also need a ton of help tearing down and putting the festival away after it’s done.

“Having those volunteer shifts filled guarantees us that there’s enough people available to answer the questions, to get people signed up, to get them into events quicker, to make sure that we have people available as safety officers and by doing that, we’re also helping those other volunteers that have already come and volunteered so we’re not just heeping more and more onto them,” Hammer said.

The festival, which runs from July 12 to 20, has upwards of 500,000 attendees. To sign up for a volunteer opportunity, visit threeriversfestival.org or call (260) 426-5556.