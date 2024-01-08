FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In Malcolm Gladwell’s book, “Outliers: The Story of Success,” the author makes a claim that anyone can become an expert at something by putting 10,000 hours into it.

If Gladwell’s theory is to be believed, then a woman at Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne is practically an expert at volunteer work.

Joyce Wood has volunteered at Community Harvest Food Bank for at least four days a week for the last seven years, and the organization believes she has amassed nearly 8,000 hours of volunteering at the food bank.

Joyce Wood stocks shelves at Community Harvest Food Bank Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Wood has volunteered at the food bank for nearly seven years, which has tallied up to nearly 8,000 hours of service.

Wood said she started volunteering at the food bank in order to get out of the house and be active.

“It didn’t take long, and I realized that it was a good cause and I was helping people,” Wood said.

Over the years, Wood has helped Community Harvest Food Bank stock shelves and arrange the bouquet donations, and the organization credited Wood with being a “great example and teacher” for the other volunteers.

“If I can help them or answer any questions, I do,” Wood said. “[Seeing] people working together, everybody doing it for a good cause [and] the volunteers that come in and bring their children, it’s really nice.”

She also credited the management and other volunteers at the food bank for making volunteer work fun.

“Everybody here is nice and they do a heck of a job,” Wood said. “I don’t know how they keep track of everything. It’s a good place and the environment is nice.”

Although Wood has already dedicated years of service to Community Harvest Food Bank, she said she does not plan to slow down anytime soon.

“As long as I’m able to come, I’ll be here,” Wood said.

For those interested in donating or volunteering at Community Harvest Food Bank, more information can be found on the organization’s website.