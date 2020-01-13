Voices of Unity Youth Choir brings worship music to the Rhinehart stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Unity Performing Arts Foundation Voices of Unity Youth Choir took to the state for their Praise Celebration 2020: Heal our Land concert.

The three hours-long worship song event featured guest worship singers from around the city. Director Marshall White said it takes an incredible amount of time to organize and put the show together, including hours and hours of practice, but that the younger singers get so much more out of the experience.

“What that’s doing is implanting into them the work ethic early,” said White. “That’s why we have a kid on Broadway, we have a kid in the industry, we have kids all over the place doing great things because by the time they get of age, they know what it takes to be successful.”

Several of the guest singers are past members of the Unity Choir.

