FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fortlandia Nano Brewery is having its four-year anniversary and hosting a “Four-tlandia Anniversary Party.”

The event is on Saturday, August 12 from 11:00 a.m. to midnight.

There is no cover to get in. Inside the brewery will be 20 beers and several food options. There will also be food and beverage in the party tent outside.

In addition in the party tent will be music featuring John Potts from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dave Nelson Music from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., and Karaoke by barngames.net from 8:00 p.m.- 12:00 a.m.