FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trying to figure out a fun weekend idea or an evening event? Visit Fort Wayne shares their top ideas for free things to do in Fort Wayne. From strolling out and about to visiting local artisans, there is something for everyone.

Visit Fort Wayne, along with The Fort Wayne/Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is Fort Wayne’s non-profit hub for tourism and development.

Using the free Fort Wayne Public Art Trail to find local art. Plus use the mobile pass to check in and earn prizes.

Visit Parkview Field for a stroll or picnic; which is open to the public when there are no games or events.

Explore the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research at the Allen Co. Public Library. It brings photographs, letters and documents to life using immersive technology.

Peruse the newest exhibits at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. There is free admission on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stroll through the many farmer’s and makers’ markets happening across downtown and the county.

See the Visit Fort Wayne website for the full list of all the free things to do any time of year in Fort Wayne.