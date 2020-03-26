Virtual resources still open despite public library’s temporary closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library may be closed because of COVID-19 concerns, but that does not mean you can not take advantage of all its online resources.

ACPL will not resume normal events and programs until May 18. Below is an initial list of available virtual programs and resources.

Virtual Storytimes

Children’s librarians will read to children during virtual storytimes created by ACPL. The first storytime will be posted on Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. It will be available on the Library’s Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube page.

Children and their caregivers can enjoy a story, and take advantage of accompanying resources developed by the librarians for children and families.

Because ACPL will not resume normal events and programs until May 18, the list of offerings will continue to expand.

ACPL Genealogy Center Virtual Workshops

The ACPL Genealogy Center will also provide virtual programs and workshops. The next will be available on all three ACPL platforms on Monday, March 30 at 10 a.m. It will focus on using the Genealogy Center’s website for research.

Additional ACPL online resources

Residents may use ACPL’s digital library. If you don’t have a card, you can sign up for an e-resource library card through the ACPL website by clicking on the blue “Get a Library Card” tile on the ACPL homepage. After filling out the necessary forms, new card information will be emailed to applicants within 24 hours.

Help

If you need help using ACPL’s digital library, tutorials are available through the purple “Digital Library” tile, or by contacting library staff at ask@acpl.info.

Kendallville Public Library

Online resources for the Kendallville Public Library can be found here.