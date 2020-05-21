Virtual panel discussion will focus on frontline workers coping with pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED and City Life will partner for their seventh virtual COVID-19 discussion panel Thursday night.

This week’s discussion will focus on frontline workers and how to cope with the pandemic.

Featured speakers include a nurse practitioner, and EMT and a grocery store manager.

To watch the discussion live or after the live event ends, click HERE.

The full release is below:

Fort Wayne UNITED in partnership with City Life will host their seventh virtual forum on Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. and will address the topic of how frontline workers are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week the panel will include a nurse practitioner from Neighborhood Health Clinic, an EMT from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and the Southtown Crossing Walmart store manager.

Visit wwwfacebook.com/Fort WayneUNITED to view the forum in real time or after the live event.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform and engage the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.

City Life is an effective ministry model to impact the lives of urban youth, their families and the communities that they live in. The City Life model provides a strategic and holistic way to pursue every young person in urban neighborhoods in Fort Wayne.

City Life’s vision is to empower and equip young people to become indigenous leaders who live and lead in their neighborhoods.