FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — American history made its way through Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon at the Allen County Public Library.

The Brothers of Wayne Lodge No. 25 hosted a free viewing of former president George Washington’s very own ceremonial gavel from the cornerstone of the Capitol Building and Smithsonian as well as the inaugural Bible from St. John’s Lodge No. 1 in New York City. According to a release, these two historical items are hardly ever on public display.

This viewing was done as part of the Brothers of Wayne Lodge No. 25’s Bicentennial Celebration. Washington, a free mason, was able to shed light onto Fort Wayne when he “dispatched Anthony Wayne to the Miami Territories” per the release.

The items are preserved privately by Masonic Lodges.