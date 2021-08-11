Viewers capture footage of Wednesday storms

Severe storms have left damage across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. We’ve received several tree damage reports from the Fort Wayne area, multiple trees and power lines down blocking roads in Steuben County, a roof blown off a shed in Hicksville, OH, where a 73 mph wind gust has been reported by a trained weather spotter, large limbs blocking roads in Defiance County, and several other tree and power pole damage reports area-wide.

If you have footage of the storms to share with WANE 15, send it to us here or email us at newsrelease@wane.com.