FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a month after Do it Best employees officially moved into the company’s new headquarters at Electric Works, workers added a company sign to the top of the building Tuesday to cement their new location.

After taking down the iconic General Electric (GE) sign from the abandoned GE building in 2016, workers erected a new sign bearing the names of Electric Works and Do it Best in 2023.

The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign sits 193 feet high on the roof of Building 19, which runs along Broadway and faces downtown Fort Wayne.

The sign features the Electric Works logo in white and the Do it Best logo in red.

Officials said a lighting ceremony for the sign will be announced soon.