STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A U-Haul that caught on fire and sent plumes of smoke into the air slowed traffic on I-69 Southbound sometime around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Video submitted to WANE 15 of the incident shows the U-Haul on the right shoulder just south of mile marker 342.

The video shows major fire and smoke damage to the cabin of the truck.

At the time of this post, details are limited on what exactly took place. WANE 15 has reached out to Indiana State Police for details regarding the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated with new information as it becomes available.