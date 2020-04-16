VIDEO: “Thank you” to all area healthcare workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

Throughout this pandemic, healthcare workers across the globe have put their lives on the line fighting the coronavirus. This includes thousands across our viewing area:
Hospitals:
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Cameron Memorial Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital
- IU Jay County Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital of Defiance
- Paulding County Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Parkview Noble County Hospital
- Dekalb Health Health Hospital
- Parkview LaGrange Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Lutheran Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Parkview Randallia
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Fort Wayne VA Medical Center
WANE15’s Jeremy Magers helps us say thank you for all they’re doing to keep us safe.