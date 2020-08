FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From one camera, a light kit and a computer to a 20-foot production truck in a decade, Neverends Video Productions knows the meaning of growth. They’re now facing difficult times.

“Because of the COVID hitting, our world has changed quite a bit,” said owner Doug Ferguson. “We’ve really had to re-tool what we do.”

Watch the video above to see WANE 15 Photojournalist Carlos Clopton’s video story on how the company is striving to survive.