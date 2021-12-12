VIDEO: Hear from victims of destructive storm aftermath

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WANE) – News reports across the nation have documented how overnight storms wrecked through states in the Midwest and South. Now it’s time to hear from the victims themselves.

Although Indiana did not see the worst of the damage, one video shows wreckage that could have become parents’ worst nightmares.

There were multiple cases of trees falling into bedrooms where children were sleeping. WTTV in Indianapolis reported nobody was hurt in any of those situations.

“It’s very important that if you have trees, or your neighbor has a tree, to keep an eye on that. Because it’s a beautiful old tree, but if that beautiful old tree catches the right amount of wind it may wind up turning your house into a skylight,” one source said in the video.

Barbara Patterson lived in her Mayfield, Kentucky home with her husband for more than 37 years. Now, it is destroyed and cannot be rebuilt. She told KFVS 12 what she wants most.

“Just being able to get somewhere and be together, find us a place and be together and then get our family back. We’re a very oriented family. That’s what’s carrying us through right now, is our family and the Lord.”

A Mayfield business owner was trying to shelter after his store collapsed when he said a group of people attacked him and stole what alcohol they could find in the rubble, WFVS reported.

“It’s a really hard time, you know. Don’t do this. Try to help them, but not like this.”

Across the state in Warren County, WTVF reported a father Manny and his four-year-old daughter were laying in bed when the tornado ripped off their roof.

“I don’t care if I die, I’m going to cover up my daughter,” Manny said.

The damage at Monette Manor in Arkansas is eerie to see. WREG in Memphis documented this NewsNation video showing misplaced wheelchairs and furniture among the debris.

“We just sat there, covered our heads, and I told them to calm down and just everybody pray. We just had them start singing hymns just to focus,” said nursing home employee Barbara Richards.

Area response teams, organizations and nonprofits have stepped up to provide relief and help the communities heal from the destruction. Just one of many ways to contribute is through the American Red Cross.