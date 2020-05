FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — May 11th-15th is National Police Appreciation Week. Officers were honored with a ceremony held complete online.

Friday morning, SGT. Jon Cutler played a solo bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” for those who have served, and continue to serve, our communities. It was streamed on Facebook live. 200 flags are now planted around the “Law Enforcement-Firefighters Memorial” on North Wells Street.

WANE 15 videographer Jeremy Magers takes us through the ceremony.