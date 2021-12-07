VIDEO: Driver caught on camera searching through Fort Wayne mailboxes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The driver of a pickup truck was caught on camera searching through multiple mailboxes in a southwest Fort Wayne neighborhood last week.

The video is from just after 3:30 p.m. in the Haverhill subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne. In the video, the driver looks through four mailboxes before driving away.

“He’s seen on another camera angle driving past two other sets of mailboxes. We believe he targeted this set due to the fact you can’t see him from other streets and the mailboxes are secluded,” said Michael Jay in an email to WANE 15. Jay is who saw the driver through his home security video.

The driver of the truck doesn’t appear to be adding to or taking anything from the mailboxes, however, this is still a crime.

“If you’re not a postal service employee, or you’re not the homeowner of that mailbox, it’s tampering with the mail,” said Nick Williamson, U.S. postal inspector. “Individuals can’t access mailboxes. Now, if it’s a neighbor just dropping off something, that’s one thing, but in these instances, it’s criminal going mailbox to mailbox looking for things of value.”

Williamson said there are a lot of factors that go into charging someone for mail tampering or mail theft, but said they’re typically considered federal felonies. Depending on the state, mail crimes can also be charged at the local or state level as well.

According to Jay’s post on the website Nextdoor, it appears other Fort Wayne residents have spotted the truck as well.

A screenshot of comments on Mike Jay’s Nextdoor post where another Fort Wayne resident spotted the truck on her security video.

Williamson said if residents see somebody acting suspicious or accessing mailboxes, they should immediately notify their local law enforcement.

“Notify local law enforcement and then call contact the US Postal Inspection Service,” said Williamson. “The longer people wait and reporting or if there’s a significant lag and reporting then obviously it makes it more difficult for us to identify the individuals responsible or retrieve what may have been stolen.”

He added that its helpful to provide as much descriptive information as possible, such as license plate number.

The truck seen driving through the Haverhill neighborhood is a two-door, blue and silver Chevy Silverado. According to Jay’s email to WANE 15, the driver was wearing a baseball cap and a brown Carhartt jacket.

It is unclear if any police reports have been filed yet, as WANE hasn’t been able to contact Jay since the day he initially emailed us. The U.S. Postal Inspector’s phone number is (877) 876-2455 and its website is www.uspis.gov.