FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke Saturday evening at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex.

The apartments are at 1700 Bayview Drive near Lake Avenue and Reed Road.

The fire was contained to one building.

At this time, it’s not clear what sparked the fire. According to FWFD, it started on the back side of the building and spread to the roof.

Two apartments suffered very heavy damage, but all of the apartments in the building will be unlivable, an FWFD spokesman said.

Firefighters could be seen trying to get the fire control from the outside of the building, including from up above with the use of a ladder.

Eventually, the roof appeared to collapse in.

Per standard protocol, arson investigators are at the scene.

A fire official said that all of the building’s residents were able to get out on their own.