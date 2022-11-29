(WANE) — Victor Santos and the trucking companies he worked under are now facing a lawsuit regarding a November bus crash that left numerous college hockey players injured.

On Monday, the parents of the victims from the St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team filed a lawsuit against Santos and the following businesses related to Santos’ employment:

N & V Trucking Express Company LLC

B&W Cartage Company, Inc.

B&W Cartage, Inc.

B&W International, Inc.

N & V Trucking is based in New Jersey, while B&W Cartage and its affiliates have offices in Michigan.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are suing for damages and want fair compensation for the injuries suffered by the victims and compensation for court costs.

The lawsuit claims Santos was negligent for failing to drive responsibly on the night of the crash.

The companies named in the lawsuit also face claims of negligence for allegedly allowing Santos to act irresponsibly, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are also requesting a trial by jury, which is a standard procedure for civil cases.