Crash on US 24 at I-469

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two people killed in a crash last Thursday have been identified.

Monday morning the Allen County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy results for the two victims who died after the pickup truck they were in was hit by a semi that had crossed the median on U.S. 24 near Bruick Road in eastern Allen County.

Susannah C. Truax, 27, of Bunker Hill, Indiana and Logan Gibson, 25, of Kendallville both died from multiple blunt force injuries caused by the crash.

The driver of the semi was also hurt. Truax and Gibson were pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. 24 was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

The investigation has not yet been completed.