HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntington County Coroner released the names of the victims in two separate crashes on Sunday.

The first crash happened on SR 105 at CR 800 South in Wayne Township on Friday.

In that crash, Sharlene R, Rhodes, 31, of Marion due to multiple blunt force impact injuries. Her death was ruled an accident, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The second crash, where a truck hit a bicyclist, happened in the early-morning hours of Saturday on SR 9 in Polk Township.

Christopher D. Sherron, 34, of Marion was hit from behind, and, according to police, the driver of the truck left and came back roughly 20 minutes later and then called 911.

Sherron suffered blunt impact injuries to his had and neck. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the truck has not been identified by police. They were taken to the Huntington County Jail on multiple charges related to the crash. The investigation on this crash is still active, according to the coroner.