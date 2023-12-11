CECIL, Oh. (WANE) — The victim of a fatal house fire in Paulding County Ohio has been identified.

The Paulding County Coroner identified 62-year-old Charles L. Smith III as the victim of the fire. Smith was the lone occupant of the home and had recently moved to the address from Indiana.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s Office said the Cecil Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at approximately 9:18 p.m. at 204 N. Stafford St. When first responders arrived, the structure was “fully involved.”

Inside the home, Firefighters found one and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No further information will be released at this time.