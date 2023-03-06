ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man shot and killed west of Fort Wayne during a small gathering at a home has been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner ruled 29-year-old Timothy Leroy Coats’ death as the eighth homicide for the county this year.

Jerico Simmons

Coats died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said in a media release.

A man identified as 29-year-old Jerico Simmons is being held in connection with the killing, according to Allen County Sheriff’s investigators.

On Feb. 27, sheriff’s officers were called to a reported shooting in the 13700 block of Ledgestone Place – located off Illinois Road west of West Hamilton in western Allen County.

There, emergency crews found Coats and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died, according to the coroner.

Simmons was tracked down three hours away in Grant County and taken into custody, according to sheriff’s investigators. Simmons is preliminarily charged with one count of murder.

Details about what led to the shooting have yet to be released.

Simmons is being held in Allen County Jail without bond.