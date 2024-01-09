FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the Waynedale house fire victim.

A window was broken in a fire at a home on Beaty Avenue.

On January 5th, the Fort Wayne Fire Department, FWFD, responded to the 7200 block of Beaty Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

59-year-old Greggory Royer of Fort Wayne was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause and manner of Royer’s death are pending.

FWFD extinguished the fire in 30 minutes. According to officials, the house suffered moderate water, smoke and fire damage.

The incident remains under investigation.