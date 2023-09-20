FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She was in the room where their child was sleeping.

He was high on meth and angry.

“We got into an argument, and I shot her.”

That’s what 42-year-old Corby James Lee told Fort Wayne Police officers after they arrested him Tuesday on a preliminary murder charge in the shooting death of 40-year-old Alisa Marie True, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Lee told officers in an interview he had been high from ingesting methamphetamine and, although she was not threatening him, he shot her from behind, court documents said.

“She just got done screaming and was walking away from me and I just turned and shot her,” Lee told officers according to court documents, adding he was in the hallway and True was in the bedroom where their child was sleeping.

Corby James Lee (Allen County Sheriff’s Department mugshot)

Around 8:50 a.m. that morning, FWPD responded to a house in the 2300 block of Fox Avenue. There, they found True unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority just after 9 a.m. True was identified Wednesday by the Allen County Coroner.

Officers at the scene heard a male voice say “I’m putting it up,” and Lee then walked out of the house with his hands on his head, saying, “I just shot her.” The witness who called 911 turned out to be Lee himself, court documents revealed.

The coroner determined True’s cause of death was a gunshot wound in her torso, and her death was ruled a homicide.