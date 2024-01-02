FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has died after a Christmas Eve shooting that initially left him with life-threatening injuries, the Allen County Coroner announced Tuesday.

The coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Javion Jaquan Grandberry.

Grandberry was one of two victims who were found with gunshot wounds in a car that had crashed near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Tillman Road around 3:15 a.m. Court documents said the man in the driver’s seat- Grandberry- had been shot in the head, another man suffered wounds to his groin area, and a third man did not have any injuries.

On Dec. 28, Fort Wayne Police arrested 28-year-old Deondre T. Jones on three counts of attempted murder, and court documents indicate he may not be the only gunman involved.

In court documents, investigators called the shooting a “coordinated and premeditated” ambush. No motive for the shooting has been released.

According to the release, the coroner’s office was told of Grandberry’s death on Dec. 29, five days after the shooting. The coroner said Grandberry died of complications from a gunshot wound in his head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting is still under investigation.