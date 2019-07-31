Police: 75-year-old stabs resident at assisted living facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are conducting an investigation at a downtown assisted living facility after a stabbing Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne officers and medics were called to the Lamplight Inn at 300 E. Washington Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male resident of the facility suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Medics took the man to the hospital in serious condition, but doctors later determined his injuries were life-threatening and downgraded his condition to critical.

Police said staff at the Lamplight Inn identified 75-year-old Mirth Laster as a person of interest in the stabbing. Officers quickly apprehended him and took him to the detective bureau to be interviewed.

Based on information gathered during the investigation and interview, Laster faces preliminary charges of Aggravated Battery and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

It is unclear if Laster was also a resident at the Lamplight Inn. Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

It’s still not clear what circumstances led to the stabbing or what a possible motive was.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.