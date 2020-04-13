Victim beaten outside of Walmart dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have confirmed the death of the man who was fighting for his life after being hit with a baseball bat and a vehicle outside a Fort Wayne department store.

44-year-old Demarcus Walker suffered life-threatening injuries after being beaten back in early March. Homicide detectives and Bluffton Police arrested 21-year-old Levi Arnold and charged him with attempted murder.

Levi Arnold

WANE 15 asked any additional charges will be made since the victim is now deceased. According to Fort Wayne Police Department, it is too early to confirm.

“Right now we are going to wait until the coroner’s report comes out,” said Sgt. Sofia Rosales Scatena, FWPD’s Public Information Officer. “I know it sounds kind of weird that we have to wait when that happens, but we have to apply legal principles to this. We have to know what the cause of death was and then we will go over that with the prosecutor’s office and find out if any additional charges or different charges are warranted.”

Rosales Scatena said she hopes the family gets justice, but is asking for patience from the community.

Around 10:25 a.m., on March 7, 2020, the Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the Walmart on 1710 Apple Glen Blvd. on a report of a suspicious person that was driving around the parking lot in a Burgundy Chevy Impala wearing a black ski mask.

Before officers arrived, they were advised that the suspect was now striking a man with a baseball bat in the parking lot.

As officer approached, callers advised that the suspect had gotten back into the car and was leaving the area.

A detective attempted to stop the vehicle, but could not.

Witnesses on scene reported to officers the the suspect may have struck the victim with the vehicle and then exited the vehicle and began to strike the victim with a black baseball bat, a news release said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police searched for the suspect’s vehicle after leaving the scene in a burgundy Chevy Impala with a cracked windshield and spoiler on the rear of the vehicle, police said.