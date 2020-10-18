Vice President Pence speaks about another round of Stimulus Checks

READING, Penn. (WANE) – Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that the time has come for the Democrats in Washington, D.C. to put politics aside and put the interest of Americans first— and President Trump is ready to make a deal for a new recovery bill.

The Vice President and former Governor of Indiana was in Pennsylvania Saturday, a state where President Trump currently trails his democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Vice President Pence was in the “Keystone State” to plead his case for four more years of President Trump. While visiting he was asked about the concerns of the COVID-19 stimulus and the economy.

He stated that at the beginning of the pandemic, the president made it clear that his administration will put the health of America first, and spare no expense to help families and businesses through this crisis.

“President Trump will continue to call on the congress, democrats in congress to come to the table and negotiate on a new recovery bill,” said Vice President Pence. “We have been moving, the President put $1.8 Trillion on the table and we are prepared to provide additional support to families and businesses.”

The Vice President added that the Trump administration wants to add $150 billion to schools to get students back in the classroom safely.