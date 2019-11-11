Veterans thanked for service with free meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A yearly tradition continued Monday with many Fort Wayne and national restaurants treating veterans to free meals in honor of Veterans Day.

The Texas Roadhouse, located on 710 W. Washington Center Road, offered veterans free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

“Texas Roadhouse is very passionate about our veterans because if it wasn’t for them we couldn’t be here doing all the things that we do, be free and be able to serve them because they served us,” said store marketer Sally McConn.

Every Texas Roadhouse location throughout the country participated in this Veterans Day offer.

Applebee’s also served free meals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day. The meals were served all day.

We went to the restaurant on 4510 N. Clinton Street where veterans could choose one item from this menu:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad





Click here to find a full list of special offers and discounts.