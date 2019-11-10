Veteran’s Day snow update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first measurable snow of the season is on our doorstep for Veteran’s Day.

Snow looks to start through our northern counties by daybreak and then progress southward throughout the area. Much of the afternoon will be filled with periods of snow that could limit visibility and cause slick spots on area roadways. Make sure to use caution if you are out on this Veteran’s Day.

There are Winter Weather Advisories in effect for all of our counties. They start early on Monday and run until late Monday evening. By the time it is all said and done most areas will have 2-4″, including Fort Wayne. Areas further to the north and east could see amounts closer to 3-5″ and lake effect bands could add to totals to our northwest.

Near-record cold will follow for Tuesday with some lake effect snow showers possible into Tuesday evening that could result in minor accumulations.

