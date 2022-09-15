NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Veteran Leo Judy returned from his Honor Flight Wednesday night, but his celebration waited until Thursday.

The Korean war veteran doesn’t have a family in his hometown, but that didn’t stop North Manchester from welcoming him home.

He had a few positive words about the flight: “Good time, good flight, good people.”

And upon seeing hundreds of students from Manchester Elementary, he had a few more words.

“Surprised I’ll tell ya! It just about brings tears to you.”

The surprise included a police escort to the elementary school where the national anthem was sang and hundreds of students waved to the returning veteran.

After he spoke, shook hands and was thanked by the school’s superintendent, the escort brought him to Legion Post 268.

There he was met with a smaller, older crowd that embraced him with the same enthusiasm.

Hugs were shared and the national anthem was sang again by the same singer as before, Sergeant Rex Tharp.

“Any sport event you know you get some famous singer out there and they’re trying to show off their you know their talents and make it theirs, and while that’s fine to me, it kind of loses the respect and the origin of what that song is about and what it means,” said Tharp after signing for the second time.

It’s a song that means a lot to Tharp as a veteran who lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan.

Tharp expressed that there are good days and bad days being home with his injury, but he was glad for his community who welcomed him home when he returned injured from combat.

And Tharp was happy to be present as North Manchester welcomed Judy home as he had been, “I’m just glad we were helping him come back and make him feel welcomed and loved by his hometown.”