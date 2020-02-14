Veteran gets one year of medications paid for by Ruoff, Mattress Warehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran staying at The Shepherd’s House received an early and much needed Valentine’s Day gift this year.

When Marine veteran Bradford Potts ran out of his medication last week, he was thinking he would have to wait for his insurance to kick in at his new job before he could get back on them but after a post on Facebook pleaded his case Mattress Warehouse stepped in to cover the cost of his medication for this month. Then, Ruoff Mortage offered to take care of his next twelve. For Potts, it’s a huge weight off of his shoulders.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all and it’s amazing,” said Potts. “I’m starting a new job and then trying to transition in my life. It’s a great big help for what I need to do from here on forth. It’s just amazing to see that people are out there still willing to help and give and care.”

The Shepherd’s House is a transitional living space for veterans struggling with addiction and homelessness. It is not the first time they have asked for help on the behalf of one of their veterans. It is something they said is getting more and more common with the rising cost of health care.

“In his case, he has a job, but health coverage isn’t offered yet and even if it will be offered it’s a high premium,” said House Manager Tracey Barr. It’s not something he can afford and so there’s just this insurance gap in our country sometimes that prevents people from getting medical medication and also mental health medication which is incredibly important.”

Usually they have no trouble finding someone in the community willing to help out. After learning of Potts’ issue Ruoff, whose President and CEO, Mark Music, is a board member for the organization, decided to help start a dedicated fund people can donate to, to help other veterans go through the same thing.

“From there, it just kind of spiraled into a decision,” said Kim Murphy, Sr. V.P. of Communications and Corperate Relations. “Why don’t we create a veteran’s medication fund for these rare instances when veterans don’t have their medications covered?”

Barr said having an established fund will give them the security of knowing they will have money set aside for when one of their vets inevitably does need help with something.