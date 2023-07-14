PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) — Over 60 years after a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and killed in Paulding County, authorities have found new evidence and a new cause of death, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

In October 2022, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office conducted a new autopsy of Nancy Eagleson after her family petitioned to have her remains disinterred to hopefully find new evidence.

The new autopsy showed that the original cause of death, labeled as a single gunshot wound under the chin, was incorrect.

“New evidence reveals Nancy was shot twice by a .22 caliber firearm: once under her chin, and once in her right eye,” said Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “The shot in her right eye is what killed her, according to the forensic professionals.”

A forensic pathologist discovered a “.22 caliber projectile” in Nancy’s remains, according to the PCSO.

Authorities also found five small fibers from the pelvic and upper femur region, but the PCSO said the fibers will not be tested in a lab.

Despite the new evidence, Sheriff Landers said the case is far from being solved.

During the investigation, the PCSO received a .22 caliber revolver from someone who claimed the gun had been used to kill Nancy.

Although investigators determined the bullet found in Nancy was a .22 caliber, they determined the bullet was not suitable for “identification purposes due to a lack of sufficient class and individual characteristics.”

“This journey has been a roller coaster for Nancy’s family,” Sheriff Landers said. “With the discovery of the bullet in the casket, there were high hopes the scientists in the lab would have something to work with to compare to potential firearms. That is now not going to happen.”

Sheriff Landers said his department will still continue to work on the case in hopes of discovering a breakthrough.

“There is still hope that something will break in this case,” Sheriff Landers said. “It is very, very cold, but not closed.”

The PCSO encouraged anyone with information regarding Nancy’s death to contact the department at 855-224-6446 or through an anonymous tip on the department’s website.