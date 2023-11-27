*WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers*

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Eventually, law enforcement will find Anthony Castleman, the man accused of killing his grandmother at her Markle home two weeks ago.

The 37-year-old had a 24 to 36-hour jump on the authorities, according to Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton who gave WANE 15 an exclusive update on the case today.

Now that the U.S. Marshalls are involved, Newton is confident he is alive and will be found. There are several billboards with his photo seeking information on his whereabouts.

Newton was charged with murder in the Nov. 12 death of Bernice D. Eubank, his 72-year-old grandmother who lived in the 4100 block of East 300 South, a country road with isolated homes. Eubank’s half-nude body was located along the side of a small barn, underneath several objects including a couple of pieces of carpet removed from the home and pieces of lattice. She’d been stabbed numerous times.

“In all my years of law enforcement, this may be one of the most brutal scenes I’ve ever seen or been part of. I think it kind of shook our own folks seeing something like that, especially when you realize it’s an elderly woman and the perpetrator in this was her own grandson,” Newton said.

The Huntington authorities had never heard of Castleman but soon learned he had “several involvements” with Wells County law enforcement.

He’d been staying with Eubank and it was family members who found her because they hadn’t heard from her, Newton explained.

“They went to the house and the house was in disarray. The door was kicked in. Some of her personal property was in the driveway. That’s when they contacted us. Once we made the scene, we realized there was something very wrong because we hadn’t found her yet. She was not located inside the house,” Newton said.

Details in the probable cause written by Huntington detective Dylan Lagonegro are chilling. When police first entered the home during the well-being check, there were blood stains and chunks cut out of the carpet near the fireplace. Outside there was a picture frame with blood on it and Eubank’s purse.

Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton

Castleman showed up at his cousin’s home on Nov. 11 driving Eubank’s car and in possession of her cell phone. Castleman asked his cousin if he could help him “clean up a mess and asked him if he had any bleach.” His cousin declined to help him. Then Castleman apparently told the cousin he’d be “going to prison for a long time,” court documents said.

After talking with his cousin, he made a phone call with his grandmother’s cell phone and was picked up by an unknown person driving what appeared to be a gold or silver car. The next day, the cousin said he found Eubank’s cell phone in his trash can outside.

“I think it just hits your own conscience and gets right down to your soul and you question why? Who could do this?” Newton said during the interview.

It only took one phone call to convince the U.S. Marshalls to get involved and the investigation spans outside the state.

“The Marshalls have been a huge asset to us. They’ve put billboards around Indiana and within Indiana. They have a large group of guys dedicated to finding his whereabouts,” Newton said.

Newton is asking anyone with information to call the tipline, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, or 911.

“We need to get him off the streets before he does something brutal like this again.”