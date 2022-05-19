FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three children in June of last year.

Cohen Hancz-Barron was found guilty on four counts of murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2.

The four were stabbed to death at Zent’s home located at 2904 Gay St.

The jury will now deliberate whether Hancz-Barron should be sentenced to life without parole.

According to court testimony, Joselyn Zent – Sarah Zent’s sister – and her boyfriend came to the home to find it in disarray, which was unusual. The air conditioning had been cranked up to levels Sarah Zent never kept, and shortly thereafter they found the bodies.

Allen County Prosecutors told the jury last week that two of the boys were struck on the back of the head as well as stabbed. The 5-year-old tried to shield himself from the stabbing, prosecutors said.

Sarah Zent was strangled with a cord, then strangled manually and finally stabbed to death while fighting back, prosecutors told those jurors.

They also said DNA evidence pointed to Hancz-Barron being at the scene, that he was the only one who could’ve been at the home at the time of the killings and was spotted shortly afterward taking a neighbor’s truck after leaving the home.

Hancz-Barron’s defense attorneys told the jurors there were no witnesses to the crime and that all evidence is circumstantial. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Deliberations began Wednesday and resumed Thursday morning before the jury reached its verdict.