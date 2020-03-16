Vera Bradley outlet sale rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Vera Bradley outlet sale at Memorial Coliseum has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a release on the Vera Bradley website.

The release says “we believe putting the health and well-being of our customers, event staff, associates and community-at-large first is the right decision.”

Tickets for the originally scheduled show from April 15 to April 19, 2020 will be good for the same session of the rescheduled show, which will take place from April 7 to April 11, 2021, according to the release.

Customers who are unable to attend the rescheduled event will have the option to submit a refund request via Ticketmaster by April 6, 2021.

You can find a link to the release along with frequently asked questions here.