FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 29 annual Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic is back for another year.

The multi-day Classic features women’s golf charity tournaments, Pink Pickleball tournaments, and a Foundation Celebration.

Saturday, the Pink Pickleball tournament featured men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles throughout the day.

Sunday, they will be hosting the Evening of Hope, foundation celebration, along with a check presentation in support of the fundraisers. Organizers expect a night full of food, fun, and friendship.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer said “we aren’t just funding research, we’re funding results.”

Monday will wrap up the weekend with a women’s 9-hole and 18-hole golf tournament. The event will gather over 2,500 guests, players, and volunteers to Fort Wayne.

Vera Bradley has been raising money and awareness for Breast Cancer research since 1982.

To learn more about how you can help the cause, visit their website here.