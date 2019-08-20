Vera Bradley co-founder Patricia Miller announces retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley announced Monday that co-founder and long-time board member Patricia Miller will retire from the company’s board of directors.

Miller’s retirement will be effective August 30, 2019.

Miller and her close friend Barbara Bradley Baekgaard co-founded Vera Bradley in 1982. Miller has served as a member of the company’s board of directors since then.

From 1982 through June 2010, she served as co-president of the company. In June 2010, she was appointed national spokesperson for the company where she continued to promote the brand until her retirement in October 2012.

Miller took a leave of absence from the company in 2005 and 2006 to serve as the first Secretary of Commerce for the State of Indiana and the Chief Executive Officer of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

In 1994, the loss of a dear friend to breast cancer inspired Miller and Baekgaard to add a new dimension to Vera Bradley, establishing the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. To date, the foundation has raised over $32 million for breast cancer research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center.

Miller noted, “As a co-founder of Vera Bradley, it has been my privilege to serve on the board for the last 37 years. I am extremely proud of the company’s growth, from an idea between two friends, to the globally recognized Vera Bradley of today. I am confident that Vera Bradley will continue to be successful for many years.”