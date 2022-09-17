FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 28th annual Vera Bradley Classic started its slate of events Friday and continued Saturday with pickleball tournaments, including the Classic’s first men’s doubles pickleball tournament.

There is also a women’s doubles pickleball tournament going on Saturday, and two golf tournaments and the Classic Celebration will conclude the Vera Bradley Classic on Monday.

Among the participants in Saturday’s events were WANE 15 reporter Ethan Dahlen and WANE 15 producer Jerome Lechleitner.

Money raised in the Classic will go toward the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research.